4 high-risk edge rushers Carolina Panthers could sign to replace Brian Burns
The Carolina Panthers have a gaping hole to fill...
By Dean Jones
Could the Carolina Panthers turn to a high-risk edge rusher remaining on the free-agent market to replace Brian Burns in 2024?
Dan Morgan was a big fan of Brian Burns, but the Carolina Panthers general manager felt there was no option other than to part ways with the team's most dynamic pass-rusher. After contract talks stalled and the non-exclusive franchise tag was placed, he was traded to the New York Giants for a second-round pick, a late-round pick swap, in addition to a fifth-rounder in 2025.
This was extremely disappointing, especially considering the Panthers turned down two first-rounders and a second-round pick from the Los Angeles Rams for Burns in 2022. With Yetur Gross-Matos and Frankie Luvu also taking their chances elsewhere, Morgan is desperately seeking edge-rushing help before the 2024 campaign arrives.
D.J. Wonnum and K'Lavon Chaisson were signed, but that's not enough. The Panthers are still waiting on Jadeveon Clowney, but he seems destined for the New York Jets unless there is a drastic shift in course. Going down the draft route is also something to consider in pursuit of getting a player into the fold capable of generating pressure consistently.
With that said, here are four high-risk edge rushers still sitting on the market that Carolina could sign to replace Burns in 2024.
Carolina Panthers could sign Emmanuel Ogbah
Realistically speaking, no one player can replace what Brian Burns brought to the table. He was a cornerstone piece whose contract situation was managed horribly. Given their current status, the Carolina Panthers didn't end up matching the money and received minimal compensation in return.
Emmanuel Ogbah could be a risk worth taking. He's got more proven production than most sitting on the market, but the last two seasons have seen the player regress through indifferent performance levels and injury issues.
The former second-round pick did manage 5.5 sacks from 25 percent of the Miami Dolphins' defensive snaps in 2022. If everything checks out medically where Ogbah is concerned, there are far worse avenues the Panthers could go down.
