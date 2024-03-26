4 high-risk edge rushers Carolina Panthers could sign to replace Brian Burns
The Carolina Panthers have a gaping hole to fill...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Bud Dupree
Bud Dupree was one of the league's most ferocious pass-rushers once upon a time. He was an absolute menace flying off the edge during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. This resulted in the player getting a bumper deal from the Tennessee Titans in 2021 free agency.
Things didn't go nearly as well with the AFC South outfit. Dupree dealt with some injury issues and appeared to lose some of the explosiveness that made him great. Tennessee cut its losses with the former first-round pick out of Kentucky after just two seasons before the Atlanta Falcons penned him to a one-year deal.
Dupree looked something like his old self last season. He missed just one game, played 68 percent of Atlanta's defensive snaps, and secured 6.5 sacks. It wasn't mind-blowing by any stretch of the imagination, but it was a step in the right direction nonetheless.
The Falcons haven't brought back Dupree as yet. This is something the Carolina Panthers should consider as a short-term stopgap in pursuit of filling the gaping void left by Brian Burns following his trade to the New York Giants.
Nobody should expect Dupree to match his 11.5-sack production of 2019 at this stage of his career. However, he's a solid professional with experience that could be a rotational asset to a Panthers defense crying out for pass-rushing assistance.