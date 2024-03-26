4 high-risk edge rushers Carolina Panthers could sign to replace Brian Burns
The Carolina Panthers have a gaping hole to fill...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Randy Gregory
One prominent feature surrounding the Carolina Panthers' defensive additions this offseason has been their previous connection to Ejior Evero. The progressive play-caller saw his unit decimated by free-agent departures and trades as those in power transferred their investment to make sure quarterback Bryce Young had everything needed to thrive. To compensate for this, the coordinator got his chance to pick players whom he trusted fully.
Jordan Fuller, A'Shawn Robinson, and Josey Jewell are three prominent arrivals who are already fully aware of Evero's demands. Could this lead the Panthers to take a look at Randy Gregory if the price is right?
Gregory spent time with Evero on the Denver Broncos in 2022. While injury prevented the edge rusher from making a considerable impact as part of his creative 3-4 base scheme, it's something to consider providing the money works for all parties.
There are injury red flags regarding Gregory that cannot be ignored. He's missed considerable time throughout his career through one issue or another. He is a fine pass-rusher when fully healthy, but these moments have been fleeting throughout his time in the league to date.
Desperate times call for desperate measures. If the Panthers cannot find a decent option via the draft and Jadeveon Clowney goes elsewhere, making a bet on Gregory slotting into Evero's scheme seamlessly cannot be ruled out entirely.