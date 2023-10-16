4 huge disappointments from Carolina Panthers loss at the Dolphins in Week 6
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers young WRs
After the Carolina Panthers included D.J. Moore in the trade package that landed the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, it represented a big opportunity for the young wideouts still around to make an impact. The coaching staff seemed highly confident they'd find the right formula to offset such a high-profile departure, but their confidence was misplaced based on what we've seen through six weeks.
There is only one dependable weapon in the wide receiver room. That isn't the young studs tipped by many for breakout campaigns, it's aging veteran Adam Thielen, who's been nothing short of phenomenal with substantial responsibilities on his shoulders.
Bryce Young is looking for Thielen too much, to be honest. But this is also a damning indictment of the lack of confidence he has in others to get the job done.
What else can he do if nobody else is open?
Jonathan Mingo is a rookie, but he's underachieving. Terrace Marshall Jr. got some work this week but didn't bring in any of his three targets - casting further doubt on his future with the franchise.
One could give Mingo a pass considering his lack of experience. The same cannot be said of Marshall, who's been in the league for three seasons and has shown no signs of improvement from a consistency standpoint.
Trading for another weapon at 0-6 seems unlikely unless a huge opportunity presents itself. The Panthers will play with the poor hand they've been dealt by their front office, but surrounding Young with elite-caliber weapons should be among the team's biggest priorities next spring.