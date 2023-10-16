4 huge disappointments from Carolina Panthers loss at the Dolphins in Week 6
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers run defense
One of many glaring complications holding the Carolina Panthers back currently is their lack of run-stopping ability. Ejiro Evero's vaunted 3-4 base defensive scheme doesn't have the personnel to meet demands effectively and despite missing stud rookie De'Von Achane, the Miami Dolphins had their way on the ground in Week 6.
The Panthers had no answer for Raheem Mostert, who ran riot to the tune of 115 rushing yards from 17 carries and three total touchdowns. Miami notched 162 rushing yards in total, which played a significant role in Carolina's demise once again.
This all starts upfront. The Panthers have no genuine nose tackle after failing to replace Marquan McCall, who was the mammoth presence expected to fill the gaping void before his surprise release this offseason.
All this represents is another fine example of suspect recruitment from the front office. Releasing McCall is fair enough if they didn't think he was good enough, but not bringing in an upgrade is borderline malpractice when one considers how important a defensive front anchor is to Evero's game plan.
Carolina is giving up 144.3 yards per game on the ground through six weeks. They've shipped 152.0 yards on average over the last three, which indicates there is a serious problem that needs rectifying as a matter of urgency during the bye.