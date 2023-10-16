4 huge disappointments from Carolina Panthers loss at the Dolphins in Week 6
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers offensive invention was too brief
As previously stated, the Carolina Panthers began this game superbly. They raced into a 14-point lead behind an offense that finally looked to have some invention and played to quarterback Bryce Young's strengths.
Sadly, it didn't last.
Once the scripted plays likely reached their conclusion, head coach Frank Reich went back to his bland concepts that haven't been nearly as successful. Gone was the high tempo, the misdirection, the pre-snap motion - replaced by mundane routes as another game got away from the Panthers.
This was the most frustrating thing of all. Reich could see what was working - it was literally right in front of him - so to take his foot off the gas and go to what he felt most comfortable with was extremely poor in-game management.
There is one positive to emerge from another indifferent afternoon at the office. According to the NFL Network, Reich has handed over play-calling responsibilities to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown - a progressive thinker coming from the Sean McVay coaching tree with a big reputation.
Brown's innovative ethos is going to benefit Young tremendously. The game has passed Reich by looking at the current trend around the league, so this was the natural progression that can hopefully reap some significant rewards as the campaign progresses.
Out with the old, in with the new. And as the Panthers sit at 0-6, that might not be the only change coming before they take the field in Week 8 against the Houston Texans.