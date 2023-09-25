4 huge disappointments from Carolina Panthers' loss at the Seahawks in Week 3
It was another lackluster afternoon for the Carolina Panthers.
By Luke Gray
Carolina Panthers run defense is a real problem
In scenes reminiscent of when Phil Snow was the Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator, they once again cannot seem to stop the run. Through the first three weeks of the season, Ejiro Evero's unit has given up at least 130 rushing yards and two scores on the ground each week.
On Sunday it was Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet who did the damage. Both players averaged more than five yards per carry during a dominant display from the duo.
The more concerning aspect is that Carolina - while being blighted with injuries in this contest - had a fully healthy defensive line to call on. This didn't prevent them from getting pushed around by a Seattle Seahawks offensive line missing four starters.
The interior defensive line has simply not been good enough, Shy Tuttle has underwhelmed since arriving from the New Orleans Saints, and DeShawn Wiliams plays with tremendous effort but is very undersized at the position.
Behind those two, the depth leaves a lot to be decided. These factors make the decision for the Panthers to have released Marquan McCall earlier in the offseason an even stranger one.
With the injuries to the linebackers and defensive backs not being able to stop the run is a real issue for Carolina. Having to stack the box to get any interior push on run defense leaves a very depleted secondary open to play action passes, and with Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson in town on Sunday, it could be a long game for the defense.