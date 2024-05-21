4 important observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 OTAs Day 1
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young responding to Carolina Panthers' demands
Bryce Young has everything in place to make significant strides in 2024. The Carolina Panthers invested heavily in the offense to make things easier for their signal-caller after a rookie campaign to forget. Having one of the league's most accomplished quarterback developers in Dave Canales is something else that can work in his favor.
There is a lot of hard work ahead and some big adjustments to be made. There's also a small matter of learning a new offensive scheme to factor into the equation. It's a tough challenge for Young, but the early signs are promising nonetheless.
When discussing coaching methods, Young highlighted the attention to detail regarding improvements needed for the Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama to thrive based on comments via the team's website. The No. 1 pick in 2023 also highlighted the emphasis on repetition to get things right - something that will continue in the weeks and months ahead.
"We're definitely trying to be very detail-oriented, trying to look at small things, and that's what, especially this time of the year, is about. Obviously, it's new, but right now is when you want to be handing out the details, you want to be looking at the little things. There are little nuances that are different from last year to this year that I'm learning and getting reps in, and I think he's doing a great job of making sure that we can, when there's something small, now is the time to correct it, to do it over again, to make sure we get it right so that we can build those good habits."
Canales could be the best thing that's ever happened to Young when push comes to shove. He's galvanized the likes of Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield. He helped Russell Wilson emerge as a superstar. If the head coach can have a similar impact with his new man under center, the Panthers are going to benefit enormously.
We are still relatively early in the process, but one cannot be anything other than impressed by the early connection between Young and Canales. Hopefully, this can be the catalyst behind improved fortunes in 2024.