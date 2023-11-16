4 important takeaways from Carolina Panthers play-calling power struggle
The situation is a complete mess...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers are a complete joke
The Carolina Panthers have the league's worst record. They are a laughing stock. A dysfunctional operation. A complete joke.
This only heightens that perception. There is no stability. No continuity. No confidence things can get better.
Nothing.
Just what Frank Reich hopes to achieve by resuming play-calling responsibilities when the offense remains the same is anyone's guess. Perhaps he's been told this is the end, or perhaps he genuinely believes his experience can help turn one of the worst offenses in franchise history into a productive unit.
It reeks of desperation. Of yet more delusions of grandeur from an organization that resembles a complete joke currently.
Except nobody associated with the franchise is laughing.
If the Dallas Cowboys manage to pile more misery on Reich and his team this weekend, that might be all David Tepper needs to see. In this scenario, one would anticipate defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to step in as interim head coach - something that represents a legitimate audition in Carolina and for other interested teams around the league with a view to permanent promotion.
Nobody knows what Tepper is thinking. He's often impulsive and rarely gets anything right on the football side of things, so nothing can be ruled out if the Cowboys win convincingly with very few home fans in attendance at Bank of America Stadium this weekend.