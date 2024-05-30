4 intriguing developments from Carolina Panthers 2024 OTAs
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales continues to put his grand plans into motion throughout organized team activities. The Carolina Panthers have a lot of hard work ahead in pursuit of making improvements in 2024. It won't be easy, but the new head coach's enthusiasm seems to have re-focused a revamped roster who were devoid of any confidence or motivation last time around.
This is the voluntary part of offseason workouts. Things are less intense without the pads on, but it's a good chance for Canales to implement his schematic concepts and work on fine-tuning the fundamentals. This should stand his squad in good stead when the tempo ramps up in the coming weeks.
Despite this being relatively early in the process, there are still some notable developments worth monitoring. While all the focus centers on quarterback Bryce Young's development, this needs to be a collective effort with everyone working in unison to emerge from rock bottom next season.
With this in mind, here are four intriguing developments from the latest media availability at Panthers 2024 OTAs.
Carolina Panthers kicking update
There was still no sign of Eddy Pineiro at voluntary OTAs. The veteran kicker is opting to stay away from the facility before attendance becomes compulsory. This could be a grave error in judgment looking at how things are unfolding.
Undrafted free agent Harrison Mevis once again impressed in front of the media on Wednesday. The former Missouri star was flawless, hitting all his field goal attempts and booming two efforts of 57 and 58 yards through the upright. According to Dave Canales via the team's website, he's only missed two since joining the Carolina Panthers.
"It was like one a day early on and it was like somewhere in the middle of his kicking sessions. He bounced back and then made the next couple and I don't want to discount the fact that his peers matter to him. He's a rookie. He comes out here and everybody's watching, the head coach is sitting there watching and he's done a great job just being able to handle that kind of pressure, and he looks calm, he looks focused, so he's doing a really good job."- Dave Canales via Panthers.com
This raises the stakes for Pineiro when he gets back into the building, especially after another inconsistent campaign in 2023. The veteran should be aware he faces a fight to secure his roster spot thanks to the growing momentum around Mevis.
Make no mistake, this is a situation worth monitoring closely as the summer progresses.