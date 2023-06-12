4 key factors to monitor at Carolina Panthers 2023 mandatory minicamp
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers CBs without Jaycee Horn
There were already concerns about the Carolina Panthers cornerback room even before news broke about Jaycee Horn's ankle and foot complication. This has him in a walking boot and will keep the former first-round pick out until training camp.
While it gave people another opportunity to scrutinize the South Carolina product considering how much football Horn's missed since entering the league, no reinforcements have arrived as yet in the immediate aftermath of this slight worry. Considering the money available, it's increasingly bizarre.
This has been the case throughout the offseason. Carolina ignored bringing in a productive veteran in free agency and also avoided the temptation to draft a cornerback with what limited capital they had - decisions that could come back to haunt them if certain individuals don't improve drastically.
Without Horn and Donte Jackson on the field at Carolina's mandatory minicamp, others won't ever get a better chance to flourish. Keith Taylor Jr. and C.J. Henderson are likely to get staring reps, with the ikes of Eric Rowe, Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, and perhaps even rookie Jammie Robinson operating as nickel/dime options.
The Panthers could also take this opportunity to integrate undrafted free agent Rejzohn Wright into the rotation. This would represent a sink-or-swim scenario against some top-level pass-catchers and a quarterback in Bryce Young that can exploit mismatches at will, but it might bring the best out of the Last Chance U star along the way.
Not having Horn is a blow, but at least we are early in the process. His absence means others can audition for involvement and if they fluff their lines, Carolina should finally examine alternatives that remain on the market.