4 key traits Adam Thielen brings to the Carolina Panthers in 2023
Adam Thielen brings elite route-running to the Carolina Panthers
Although Adam Thielen is 32 years old, his performance levels remained high with the Minnesota Vikings in 2022 despite having to play second-fiddle to Justin Jefferson. This isn't a slight on the player given how his former teammate is widely considered to be the league's best at the position after another exceptional campaign.
Thielen's arrival should bring further optimism where fans are concerned. His experience is exactly what the Carolina Panthers need and the player's route running is nothing short of elite despite his advancing years.
There is consistency over short to intermediate routes that enable Thielen to get open quickly. This is going to make a significant difference for Carolina's new rookie signal-caller during their important transition from college to the pros.
When the Vikings needed a big play to move the chains, quarterback Kirk Cousins knew that Thielen would be available quickly on any route. The explosiveness might not be what it once was, but the football IQ is exceptionally high and should fit in seamlessly within Frank Reich's new, creative offensive scheme.
Thielen clearly feels like something special is brewing in Carolina. He could have gone to a team with a legitimate chance of contending, so this should be seen as a major coup for an organization that's gone about its business effectively throughout a busy offseason.