4 key traits Adam Thielen brings to the Carolina Panthers in 2023
Adam Thielen brings dependability to the Carolina Panthers
Losing D.J Moore was a necessary evil for the Carolina Panthers in their long-running pursuit of a franchise quarterback. If their choice ends up solidifying the position for the next decade, nobody will moan too much in the end.
With that being said, the Panthers have many unknowns within their wideout room right now. Terrace Marshall Jr. could make a big leap after catching the eye in 2022, but the likes of Shi Smith and Laviska Shenault Jr. need to make significant improvements in pursuit of additional involvement next time around.
This is a good environment for a rookie signal-caller, but reliability with the primary pass-catchers at Carolina's disposal threatened to throw a wrench into their plans. Thankfully, Adam Thielen's presence brings dependaility and proven production in equal measure.
Thielen's career catch percentage of 68.8 is very good for someone with 776 targets in nine years. Of the 534 receptions accumulated, 341 have become first downs - another standout statistic that hasn't gone unnoticed within the Panthers' decision-making process.
More is obviously needed - especially when it comes to explosiveness and someone capable of stretching the field - but this is an outstanding pickup by the Panthers and one that gives their chances of winning the NFC South another shot in the arm.