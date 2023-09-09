4 keys to victory for the Carolina Panthers at Falcons in Week 1
The long wait for Carolina Panthers football is nearly over.
By Mark Heaney
What keys to victory could make a massive difference for the Carolina Panthers during their trip to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1?
One of the biggest off-seasons in Carolina Panthers history will officially end at the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday. Despite being a very early season matchup, the lights will be as bright as they can be for a Week 1 clash.
For better or for worse, there are too many storylines to count for Carolina right now. Whether it be the Brian Burns contract drama, the hype of Bryce Young, or the question marks of an entirely new coaching staff, it is fair to say there is a lot going on.
The good news is they can silence - at least temporarily - a lot of these questions with a win on the road against a division opponent this Sunday. It won't be easy, especially offensively, but if the Panthers can storm into Atlanta and start the campaign off with an underdog win, it may be the sigh of relief this organization and fanbase is looking for.
The front seven is likely the biggest strength on the team. But without Burns, injuries in the wide receiver room, and a questionable offensive line, the Panthers are far from full strength right now.
Simply put, they are going to need to exploit the Falcons' weaknesses more so than imposing their own strengths.
With all that said, there are a couple of things the Panthers can do this Sunday to increase the odds of victory in Atlanta. Here are four keys to victory for Carolina in Week 1.