4 linebackers Carolina Panthers should target after Justin Strnad's U-turn
It's back to the drawing board...
By Dean Jones
Which linebackers could the Carolina Panthers potentially target after Justin Strnad's surprising U-turn to stay with the Denver Broncos?
The Carolina Panthers seemed to secure some additional linebacker depth after reports surfaced about Justin Strnad agreeing to link up with Ejiro Evero once again on a one-year deal. They had a previous working relationship from their time together on the Denver Broncos, which has been almost a prerequisite for any new defensive signing this offseason after the coordinator lost several established stars.
But as always in the NFL, it's not over until it's over.
Strnad decided on a last-minute U-turn, signing a new deal with the Broncos instead. While his contribution to the defensive rotation was minimal at best, the former fifth-round selection emerged into a decent backup and solid special teams contributor. This might be an indication of what the Panthers are looking for at some stage during the offseason.
With this in mind, here are four linebackers the Panthers could target after Strnad's change of heart.
Carolina Panthers could re-sign Kamu Grugier-Hill
If the Carolina Panthers are seeking a dependable rotational presence who can play a role on special teams, then re-signing Kamu Grugier-Hill wouldn't be the worst idea in the world. He caught the eye on occasions last season and already has previous knowledge of Ejiro Evero's defensive demands. He's also unlikely to cost the earth at this stage of his career.
The Panthers haven't made a longer commitment to Grugier-Hill as yet. Their decision to target Justin Strnad could mean he's not in their immediate plans. Still, the option is there following this latest development.