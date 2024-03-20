4 linebackers Carolina Panthers should target after Justin Strnad's U-turn
It's back to the drawing board...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could draft Ty'Ron Hopper
As previously mentioned, the Carolina Panthers seem to have their two starting middle linebackers sown up. Josey Jewell knows Ejiro Evero well and should slot into the lineup seamlessly. Shaq Thompson is ready to go after recovering from a long-term injury issue. He also took a pay cut to stick around, which speaks volumes about his team-first mindset.
The fact Carolina identified Justin Strnad as a player of interest before he went back to the Denver Broncos highlights their need to bolster depth. Although he's very much a work in progress, Ty'Ron Hopper's athletic intangibles are worthy of consideration during Dan Morgan's thorough pre-draft evaluations.
Hopper is fast, dynamic, and makes things happen. He's an agile mover whose game has come on significantly from a coverage standpoint. This is matched by enough explosiveness to get after the quarterback in obvious pass-rushing situations.
There is a nice flow to Hopper's game film. Everything seems to happen naturally for the player. Improving his tackling technique and adding to his pass-rushing repertoire could help take his game to new heights at the next level.
This looks like a perfect depth candidate who can thrive on special teams from the moment he steps onto the field. Projections seem to think Hopper will be taken between Rounds 3-4. That potentially makes him a viable candidate for the Panthers once other needs are met.