4 major Carolina Panthers 2023 offseason moves nobody is talking about
Carolina Panthers hired Duce Staley
The Carolina Panthers got lucky when Duce Staley told the Detroit Lons he wanted to work closer to home. Something that allows the respected figure a chance to be with his mother more often, who is reportedly dealing with some health issues.
Staley becomes the team's new assistant head coach and will also spend the majority of his time working with the running backs. Something that's already proved highly useful before he's even taken part in his first official practice session.
According to recent free-agent signing Miles Sanders, the influence of Staley played a significant role in his decision to join Carolina following a Pro Bowl campaign in 2022. The pair worked together closely with the Philadelphia Eagles previously and it's clear there is a mutual respect that the Panthers can benefit from moving forward.
Having a former player that's ascending through the coaching ranks quickly carries a lot of weight. Staley is an intense figure who has high expectations of those he's working with, so the likes of Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear should also benefit greatly from the coach's presence if they come into the preparation period with the right mindset.
If Staley has the same impact as he achieved in Philadelphia and Detroit, this could be one of the most important coaching additions made by the Panthers this offseason.