4 major Carolina Panthers 2023 offseason moves nobody is talking about
Carolina Panthers signed DeShawn Williams
Switching to a 3-4 base defense with far more creativity than under the previous regime might take some adjustment for the Carolina Panthers. Therefore, getting in a player or two who could help smooth this important transition was essential for Ejiro Evero's quest to hit the ground running.
While the Panthers have been methodical in their recruitment on defense, they were able to secure the services of DeShawn Williams from the Denver Broncos. Not the flashiest move by any stretch, but one that could provide a surprising contribution when it's all said and done.
Williams played heavily under Evero with the Broncos last season. The pair hit it off immediately, which brought the best statistical campaign of his professional career by a considerable margin.
If Williams builds on this newfound momentum, he'll be a major asset for the Panthers and Evero. The former Clemson star is expected to line up as a 3-4 defensive end opposite Derrick Brown, which comes with undoubted potential with Brian Burns and perhaps Frankie Luvu rushing from the outside linebacker spots.
Considering the Panthers got Williams for a cap hit of just $1.75 million next season, it's a low-risk signing that could bring high reward. Evero knows how to bring the best out of him, so hopes are high that this trend can continue in a different environment.