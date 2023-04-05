4 major Carolina Panthers 2023 offseason moves nobody is talking about
Carolina Panthers hired Thomas Brown
All the talk has centered on Frank Reich's offensive mind and how it can leave a positive mark on the Carolina Panthers. While this is no doubt positive, it's overlooked the importance of bringing in such a progressive young coach in Thomas Brown as the team's new offensive coordinator.
Brown is highly regarded in league circles and even got head coaching interest during the recent cycle. He hasn't come to play second-fiddle for long, although Reich did state he would call plays over the first few weeks before eventually transitioning this responsibility.
To say Brown's made an impact immediately would be an understatement. Nobody has been more impressed than Reich, who praised the coordinator for his exceptional input and his ability to conjure up potential magic with the new playbook.
"He’s been so instrumental — as we’re going through this process (with quarterback evaluations) — you have to remember that at the same time we’re putting a playbook together. And he’s been leading the charge on that. He’s been right at the center of that and doing a phenomenal job with the offensive staff."- Frank Reich via Winston-Salem Journal
Reich gets the spotlight as head coach. But Brown's presence could be the one critical element that finally gets Carolina's offense trending in the right direction.
Hailing from the Sean McVay coaching tree adds another layer of intrigue. So it's all systems go if the Panthers select the right quarterback at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.