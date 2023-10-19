4 major Carolina Panthers disappointments at the 2023 bye week
It's been a disaster so far...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers record
At the end of the day, we're in a results business. A little more than a year after the Carolina Panthers finally fired Matt Rhule to end his reign of incompetence, nothing has changed in this regard.
The overall football product is terrible and the Panthers are 0-6 for a reason. This team is a long way from being contenders despite what the front office told fans before the season, but to lose all six games is highly disappointing and something that's piled unnecessary pressure on Frank Reich so early into his head coaching tenure.
David Tepper is an impatient man renowned for being impulsive. That's enough to raise urgency, but throwing in the towel completely on this new regime just six games in would be extremely hair-trigger.
The Panthers went above and beyond to put this coaching staff together. They don't have the personnel capable of meeting their high demands currently, which is an indictment on the front office recruitment more than anything they're doing right now.
As previously stated, the Panthers have some winnable upcoming games after the bye week. The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts are up first on home soil before Carolina heads to the Chicago Bears for their final primetime engagement of the campaign.
Everything changes with momentum. If the Panthers can win two or even all three, it might give them a better platform to finish the season on a positive note over the second half of 2023.
It's hard to preach patience at 0-6. At the same time, drastic changes to infrastructure in-season with this group could do far more harm than good.