4 major draft needs for the Carolina Panthers after free-agent moves in 2023
Carolina Panthers need a WR
Carolina Panthers fans are understandably excited after the team added Hayden Hurst, Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark, and Miles Sanders this off-season. However, don't be fooled by the improved depth - this is still a team that is going to have to replace D.J. Moore, who has been quietly elite despite never being given an above-average passer to work with.
It is a business and the decision to ship Moore to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the chance to select a franchise quarterback makes sense. If we're being objective, it also leaves a huge hole that the Panthers have yet to fill even with their free-agency moves.
Thielen and Chark are solid secondary options. But neither is close to a No. 1 wide receiver these days.
With Carolina's picks limited and the first round focusing on a quarterback, the Panthers will have to add to the position in a later round hoping to find the No. 1 option they might be lacking if Chark and Thielen cannot meet expectations. Although Terrace Marshall Jr.'s potential for further growth next season cannot be overlooked, either.
Carolina fixed their depth issues at the skill positions but did so without adding a true No. 1 option. There is no one on this offense that a great defense is going to fear on third and fourth down plays.
Moore and Christian McCaffrey incited that in even superior opponents. Carolina losing both players in a few short months isn't being talked about enough.