4 major draft needs for the Carolina Panthers after free-agent moves in 2023
Carolina Panthers need a CB
With the division on the line against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022, it was a lack of depth and talent at the cornerback spot that eventually cost the Carolina Panthers. Mike Evans and Tom Brady simply played catch - realizing that the secondary wasn't capable of stopping them consistently despite the front seven's impressive level of play.
Part of this is Carolina's need to get healthy and the other is a need to improve their depth at the position. It would be surprising not to see the team take at least one corner in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Signing safety Vonn Bell was a step in the right direction. This should help erase some of the big plays Carolina gave up last time around.
Xavier Woods and Bell should be a productive duo. But with the injury struggles Carolina has had in the secondary, adding alternative options to both the safety and corner positions should be a priority.
The Panthers shouldn't be expected to draft a starter at the position. But a fourth or fifth option they view as a development project and an upgrade over the players they were forced to utilize at the end of the 2022 season should be strongly considered.
It wouldn't be surprising to see the position addressed on Day 2. Perhaps from the No. 39 overall selection if the right prospect falls into their laps.