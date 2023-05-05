4 major losers from the Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL Draft
Laviska Shenault Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
The Carolina Panthers prioritized acquiring another wide receiver over an edge rusher and potential shutdown cornerback at No. 39 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. While this was important considering the need for Bryce Young to hit the ground running, it didn't do anything to enhance the chances of further involvement for Laviska Shenault Jr.
Shenault was another trade by the Panthers from the Jacksonville Jaguars of which the jury is still out. The explosive weapon has certainly flashed moments of class, but it's not been anything like the sort of consistency needed for the new coaching regime to have a high level of hope heading into the 2023 campaign.
The former Colorado star could arguably be No. 5 on the wide receiver depth chart currently. Adam Thielen, Terrace Marshall Jr., D.J. Chark, and second-round pick Jonathan Mingo could generate more targets, but that doesn't mean Shenault cannot be of use within a more creative offensive scheme.
One area where Shenault thrives is when the football is in his hands. This makes him an intriguing gadget option and perhaps even emerges as a kick returned on special teams if those in power feel like it can make a difference.
This is a big season upcoming for Shenault, which is the last of his rookie deal. But one couldn't say with any great confidence just how big of a role he can muster following a frenzied period of recruitment at the skill positions ahead of Young's arrival.