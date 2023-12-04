4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance at the Bucs in Week 13
How did the rookie quarterback fare at Raymond James Stadium?
By Dean Jones
What were some major observations from Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young's performance at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13?
It's been another week of turmoil around Bryce Young. The Carolina Panthers fired his head coach Frank Reich and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown, meaning new voices and methods will be guiding the No. 1 overall selection over the team's final six games of the season.
Thomas Brown is taking over offensive play-calling once again. Parks Frazier and Jim Caldwell have been seen around Young almost constantly at practice in recent days, which cannot do anything but help his development after an indifferent campaign up to now.
Young has the tools needed to be successful, he just needs more stability and better options around him. How many alterations could be implemented in such a short space of time was debatable, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren't planning on doing the signal-caller any favors in this one.
As it turned out, Reich's dismissal did nothing to enhance matters as Carolina fell to another ugly loss versus divisional opposition when a victory was there for the taking.
With this in mind, here are four major observations from Young's performance in Week 13.
Bryce Young's game management must improve
This is a gradual process for Bryce Young. One area where he should be looking to improve is getting more consistent when it comes to the game management side of playing the quarterback position.
Handling varied situations efficiently is not where it needs to be on an every-down basis. Having more understanding of field position, distance, and clock management is going to serve him well if he can work out the current kinks.
Living to fight another day isn't the worst thing in the world. The Carolina Panthers are not in a position for anybody to be playing hero ball, so not taking losses or giving away needless penalties needs to be rectified at the earliest possible opportunity.