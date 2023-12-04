4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance at the Bucs in Week 13
How did the rookie quarterback fare at Raymond James Stadium?
By Dean Jones
Playing to Bryce Young's strengths
Making wholesale changes to the offensive scheme in the days after Frank Reich's firing was unrealistic. But it didn't take long for some different intricacies to become prevalent with offensive coordinator Thomas Brown calling the shots.
Doing what makes Bryce Young comfortable seemed to be a high priority. There was a lot more of the former Alabama star under center and getting him out on the move via rollouts was another preferred method from Brown schematically now that Reich is no longer looking over his shoulder.
Pre-snap movement was more frequent, which allowed Young to have a little extra time in the pocket. The soaking-wet conditions in Tampa Bay didn't help the offense get things going in the passing game, but it was a step in the right direction nonetheless.
It's about time the Carolina Panthers started playing to Young's strengths. Reich was reportedly reluctant to go away from his original scheme rather than adjust certain elements to benefit his rookie quarterback - a stubbornness that Brown doesn't possess looking at the concepts on display in Week 13.
There is a lot of work to do and only five games remaining to salvage any semblance of growth from the campaign. These tweaks seemed to help, so expect to see more of the same in the coming weeks.