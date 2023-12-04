4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance at the Bucs in Week 13
How did the rookie quarterback fare at Raymond James Stadium?
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's hesitancy
Much has been made about the lack of quality pass-catchers at Bryce Young's disposal. It is what it is at this point, but the ongoing concern has led to some increased hesitation from the quarterback.
There are times when Young has nowhere to go with the football. There are other times when the signal-caller either doesn't trust himself or his teammates to make a play.
Again, there's no quick solution to this problem with the options available. The Carolina Panthers will likely revamp their skill positions during free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft, which can hopefully lead to more conviction from Young as his career progresses.
Young made some nice throws on occasion. His deep ball to D.J. Chark and a back-shoulder effort to Stephen Sullivan were two highlights, but the confidence and trust that became prevalent throughout his time at Alabama is missing.
Mitigating factors are in play. The scheme remained predictable despite some changes, the offensive line struggled to protect, and the defense sat on every wide receiver route knowing they couldn't get open at the second or third levels.
But at the end of the day, Young's hesitancy is the clearest sign of bad habits creeping into his game that weren't evident before he came to the Panthers.