4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance vs. the Bucs in Week 18
How did Bryce Young fare during his last game of the season?
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's underused ability
There were very few highlights to take from this one. It was another afternoon to forget en route to a disappointing defeat. It was another shutout - the second in consecutive games for an offense not in keeping with the modern-day game.
This coaching staff has no clue on how to maximize the players at their disposal. They are also underusing an eye-catching trait Bryce Young brings to the table.
When Young gets out on the move, he makes things happen. One example of this came in the second half when he turned a potential sack into an impressive gain on the ground. His size makes everyone nervous - which is probably why it's utilized as a last resort - but the signal-caller's proven more durable than most. The player's athleticism must be put to better use under the new coaching staff.
I'm not saying the Panthers should adopt the Cam Newton approach with Young. Far from it, actually. But some more creative concepts might allow the No. 1 pick to pick his spots, use run-pass options more frequently, and keep opposing defenses on their toes.
Anything's better than having Young sit in the pocket waiting for it to collapse. Hopefully, improved strategists can make smarter choices and ensure his second season in the pros is more profitable.