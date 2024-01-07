4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance vs. the Bucs in Week 18
How did Bryce Young fare during his last game of the season?
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young deserves better
One could forgive Bryce Young for harboring some inner resentment towards Lovie Smith. After the head coach masterminded a Week 18 win for the Houston Texans last season, it sparked a chain of events that eventually led to the Heisman Trophy winner being drafted by the Carolina Panthers.
It's funny how life works out sometimes. Not for Young in this instance, who's been failed by the Panthers this season and quite frankly, deserves better.
There is no faith in Young from the coaching staff. They can talk big during the week, but the offensive game plan suggests a lack of confidence in the quarterback. And the feeling is mutual.
How important the next few months are for the Panthers and Young cannot be overstated. They made a significant investment in the quarterback. It cost them D.J. Moore, a second-round pick in 2025, and the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. If those in power don't strengthen everything around him, it'll be tabbed as one of the worst trades in league history.
That might sound dramatic, but it's the truth. Young has the talent - he's flashed it on countless occasions this season in difficult circumstances throughout a campaign of abject misery. Hindering his growth any further will come with grave consequences.