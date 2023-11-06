4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance vs. the Colts in Week 9
How did QB1 fare at Bank of America Stadium?
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's woeful first half
It was a first half to forget for Bryce Young. The quarterback just couldn't seem to get anything going and his misery only grew as the second quarter drew to a close when he threw an ill-advised interception that went for a touchdown.
If last weekend against the Houston Texans was a step in the right direction overall, this was anything but early on. Young made a lot of uncharacteristic mistakes and although he wasn't helped by mitigating factors around him, has to do better in pursuit of moving the chains.
The statistics spoke for themselves. They also made for pretty grim reading from a signal-caller who's made encouraging strides with every passing week.
- 50 percent completion (7/14)
- 35 passing yards
- 0 touchdowns
- 1 interception (pick-six)
- 3 sacks against
- 10 rushing yards
- 26.5 passer rating (ESPN)
The interception was eerily similar to the two picks Young coughed up to Jessie Bates III at the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. He got baited after working the field, didn't see the safety coming late underneath, and paid the heaviest price for his lack of judgment.
If there was one solace to take from the first half, it's that Carolina's defense kept them competitive. As for Young and the offense, this opening to the game would be wise to become a repressed memory at the earliest possible opportunity.