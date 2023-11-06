4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance vs. the Colts in Week 9
How did QB1 fare at Bank of America Stadium?
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's fundamentals
All the positive elements that made Bryce Young's growth so encouraging in recent weeks deserted him against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. The processing, accuracy, and composure just weren't up to the required standard, which was surprising given the quarterback was coming off the best performance of his professional career last time out.
The signal-caller was never able to get his feet under him. It's not like the Colts' defense was doing anything especially revolutionary, it was more a lack of execution and poor decisions whether pressure arrived or not.
There were a couple of highlights, but no more than that.
The deep connection to Hayden Hurst and the touchdown throw to D.J. Chark was about it. In any case, these plays were completely negated by the three interceptions - two of which went for scores.
Expectations rose following Carolina's first win of the season. But this one was completely on Young's poor play if we're being brutally honest.
There was no rhythm. No conviction. No spark to ignite others around him.
But it was only one game.
Better days will be ahead for Young, one suspects. However, it's imperative that the No. 1 pick gets back to basics and returns to the fundamentally sound presence under center fans have become accustomed to seeing.
Otherwise, the only way is down.