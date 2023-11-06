4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance vs. the Colts in Week 9
How did QB1 fare at Bank of America Stadium?
By Dean Jones
A bad time for Bryce Young to have an off day
Bryce Young picked a terrible day to have his worst game of the season. Two pick-sixes on ill-advised throws is simply unacceptable and nobody will know that more than the former Alabama star himself.
As Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud - the man many thought the Carolina Panthers should have taken at No. 1 overall - broke the NFL's rookie record for passing yards in a single game and threw five touchdowns, Young fluffed his lines. For those inexplicably rooting for his demise rather than getting behind the signal-caller, it was yet more fuel to the fire.
Again, both players are going to be great. It's something I believed during the pre-draft process and still do right now based on their small career sample size - even if it's hard to see where Young is concerned after such a torrid showing.
The Heisman Trophy winner gets held to higher standards than most. That's what happens when you're the first player taken in the draft - especially considering what the Panthers gave up to trade up and take Young.
Concluding whether Young was the right pick or not cannot be done with any conviction yet. It is also far too early to be pressing the panic button given the lack of talent around him on offense.
This is a game Young and the Panthers will want to forget. What's important is shaking it off, learning from the tape, and making sure everything goes right during preparations this week before traveling to the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football.