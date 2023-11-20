4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance vs. Cowboys in Week 11
How did QB1 fare against the Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium?
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's protection
It's getting pretty tiresome writing about the suspect protection in front of Bryce Young. The Carolina Panthers offensive line has gone from a progressive unit with high hopes to a complete joke, which was on full display yet again versus a Dallas Cowboys defensive front that had their way almost at will.
There weren't many occasions when Young had time to go through his progressions. The Cowboys were on top of him almost instantly, with Micah Parsons victimizing the interior tandem of Chandler Zavala and Bradley Bozeman throughout.
Parsons identified this duo as an area to exploit - something he managed on almost every down. Young was under extreme fire as a result, which was the big fear coming into the contest based on how things have unfolded up to now.
The fact Young made a few first-half completions was an accomplishment in the circumstances. Carolina got some joy running the football, but the pass protection was non-existent and completely negated the good elsewhere.
Calvin Throckmorton - their starting left guard - was the sacrificial lamb earlier this week in the hope of raising urgency. It did not have the desired effect, and Young is suffering untold hardship behind the worst offensive line in football.
Until this changes, nothing will. That's the long and short of it.