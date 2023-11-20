4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance vs. Cowboys in Week 11
How did QB1 fare against the Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium?
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's one genuine connection
Much has been made about the Carolina Panthers' lack of weapons for quarterback Bryce Young in the passing game. This is making things more difficult than needed, but the signal-caller does have at least one good, genuine connection to call upon.
It'll come as no surprise to anyone who's watched the Panthers closely to see Young and Adam Thielen continue to demonstrate encouraging chemistry. If it wasn't going to the veteran wide receiver, the ball wasn't moving more often than not, which is a testament to his supreme consistency and Carolina having nobody else that can legitimately contribute.
Young might be looking for Thielen too much, but there is no confidence in anybody else. One only has to look at Jonathan Mingo's lousy effort on the pick-six to see that.
Thielen got 11 targets - eight of which he brought in successfully for 74 receiving yards. Compare that with Mingo, who had six balls thrown in his direction but caught just one for six receiving yards.
There is just no telling how bad things would look for Young without Thielen. It's not great right now, but there is at least one strong presence in the passing game whilst everything else around the Heisman Trophy winner crumbles.