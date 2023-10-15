4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance at the Dolphins in Week 6
How did QB1 fare at Hard Rock Stadium?
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's surgical first half
There seemed to be an extra level of freedom surrounding Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers to begin this one. Being 14.5-point underdogs with most sportsbooks obviously helped limit the expectations, which relaxed them over a largely positive first half.
Young was at the forefront of this, displaying real conviction from the pocket and making some clutch throws in key moments. There are a couple that the signal-caller would like to have back - especially an inaccurate deep ball when D.J. Chark created separation - but it was an extremely positive opening despite the odd blip.
The Panthers were never going to keep the Miami Dolphins out of the end zone entirely. Momentum definitely swung in the second quarter, but Young remained composed and looked in complete command in pursuit of moving the chains.
This positive display was reflected in Young's statistics over the opening half. It wasn't perfect, but everything seemed much smoother despite the standard of opposition.
- 70% completion
- 141 passing yards
- 1 touchdown
- 0 interceptions
- 1 sack against
- 106.5 passer rating (ESPN)
Carolina found itself behind 21-14 after getting burned for multiple deep plays defensively. However, that does not detract from how comfortable Young looked as he continues to evolve into a highly productive quarterback.