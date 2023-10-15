4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance at the Dolphins in Week 6
How did QB1 fare at Hard Rock Stadium?
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's poise
It didn't take long to figure out that once the Miami Dolphins seized momentum, they weren't going to give it up. Their offense is electrifying and the defense has enough playmakers to make things happen - especially when it comes to protecting a lead.
Sometimes, a team is just better. That proved to be the case in Week 6, but the poise displayed by Bryce Young is worth mentioning and should be commended.
It was always going to be taking the rough with the smooth in such a difficult environment versus a team that looks poised to make a deep postseason run. Young looked comfortable in the offense, read things well pre-snap, and protected the football far better than we've seen more often than not to begin his career.
Young is a rhythm quarterback coping well with some significant adversity right now. The offensive line wasn't exactly stable and there was once again an overreliance on Adam Thielen in the passing game, but this is something out of the player's control currently.
Whether this changes after the bye is debatable. Carolina isn't in a position to be throwing away more capital on quick fixes at 0-6, so they'll have to hope Young's poise and ability to process information quickly can elevate those around him.
That's a lot to ask of a rookie quarterback. It's also a reflection of poor recruitment throughout an offseason where Scott Fitterer and David Tepper seemed particularly pleased with themselves.