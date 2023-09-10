4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance at the Falcons in Week 1
How did Bryce Young get on during his competitive NFL debut?
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young showed resilience
After throwing an interception and lacking any sort of rhythm over the opening exchanges, it would have been easy for Bryce Young to go into his shell. But thankfully for the player and the Carolina Panthers, he is made of sterner stuff than that.
Again, it wasn't perfect and nobody expected it to be. But what the response displayed was Young's resilience in the face of significant adversity.
The Heisman Trophy winner's had things his own way more often than not ever since his high school days. That won't be the case at the profession's pinnacle, so seeing such high character and an ability to move on from setbacks was another major positive throughout the contest.
Throwing a pick intended for Hayden Hurst didn't put the signal-caller off from targeting his tight end often after that. Young is fearless in this sense, but he was rewarded when an outstanding sideline throw was brought in by the former Atlanta Falcon for his first official NFL score in a competitive setting.
It was an up-and-down day overall for Young all things considered. But fans can relax safe in the knowledge that their new man under center will keep pushing forward no matter what - and that is something that should hopefully trickle across everyone within the locker room.