4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance at the Falcons in Week 1
How did Bryce Young get on during his competitive NFL debut?
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's welcome to the NFL moment
As the old saying goes...
Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.
This was evident where Bryce Young was concerned during his welcome to the NFL moment. After being baited by veteran safety Jessie Bates III for a first-half interception, the signal-caller was undone by the same player again early in the second half.
Bates bided his time and jumped another Young throw across the middle for his second takeaway of the afternoon. This represents another steep learning curve for the rookie, who'll now know that even the slightest error in judgment is going to get punished by elite defenders at the next level.
Young cannot make the same mistake twice moving forward. Players who've been around the game a long time can sniff weakness a mile away and make no mistake, every team will be using this blueprint in the coming weeks in the hope of similar fortunes.
This is something Young can easily fix, which is encouraging. Just slow the game down, account for everyone pre-snap and going through his progressions, and be clinical in terms of accuracy and velocity when distributing the football.
That's it, really. And nobody will be aware of this more than Young.