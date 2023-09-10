4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance at the Falcons in Week 1
How did Bryce Young get on during his competitive NFL debut?
By Dean Jones
An indifferent debut for Bryce Young
First games never normally live up to all the build-up and hype. That was definitely the case for the Carolina Panthers and their new rookie signal-caller Bryce Young.
Everything looked pretty disjointed on offense. While the offensive line did well overall, something was clearly missing and there was almost no creativity in terms of play-calling which will be scrutinized more in the coming days.
Young didn't seem to have much chemistry with his wide receivers. On the rare occasions they did get open downfield, their quarterback often overthrew them much to the dismay of fans in attendance.
The potential for teething problems surrounding Young and the Panthers were there for all to see. Wholesale changes took place this offseason and after keeping things to themselves from a schematic perspective during the preseason, it was always going to come with some complications.
An indifferent debut for Young ended with the signal-caller completing 52.63 percent of his passes for 149 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He was sacked twice and earned a less-than-stellar passer rating of 48.8.
Obviously, this is going to come with some overreactions among the fanbase. Rome wasn't built in a day, but the Panthers and Young better make improvements quickly before their big Monday Night Football clash against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.