4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance vs. Falcons in Week 15
How did QB1 fare in his latest divisional battle?
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's resolve
It would be easy for Bryce Young to throw in the towel after what's transpired throughout the season. Fortunately for the Carolina Panthers, that's not how the quarterback is wired.
In the most awful conditions, Young's resolve was noticeable. He played with a smile on his face, never taking a step back versus a divisional rival. Even when things didn't go according to plan from one play to the next, the signal-caller just shrugged it off and kept plowing forward.
This was never going to be a game for the purists. It was all about perseverance and living to fight another day. Fighting is exactly what Young did from the moment he stepped onto the field until the moment he walked into the locker room.
It might not fill up the stat sheet. It might not prevent the Panthers from suffering further embarrassment as the season reaches its conclusion. But Young's high character and willingness to keep plugging away no matter the situation is something that should be commended.
If Young can keep this sort of mentality throughout his career, he'll be just fine. More importantly, this constant outpouring of desire and leading by example rubbed off positively on his offensive teammates when it could have easily gone the other way.