4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance vs. Falcons in Week 15
How did QB1 fare in his latest divisional battle?
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's clutch gene
NFL games are all about moments. Can your best players step up when it matters most?
This game came down to two key areas. Desmond Ridder's crucial red-zone interception with the win in reach and Bryce Young's final drive mercifully led to a game-winning field goal from Eddy Pineiro.
Young was given a tall task. The Panthers were backed up deep in their territory with their backs against the wall. Instead of wilting under pressure, the signal-caller kept his composure and masterminded an exceptional series of plays that demonstrated the clutch gene lives in the No. 1 overall pick.
The poise in the pocket with everything on the line was outstanding. Young converted some tough throws. He got plenty of help from Carolina's rushing attack. And wide receiver D.J. Chark's catch was one of the season's brightest highlights by a considerable margin.
There was no panic whatsoever in Young. His nerves of steel got the Panthers downfield with efficiency. Everything was executed almost to perfection.
One could make a case for this being the best performance of Young's career. Especially when one considers the mitigating circumstances of low confidence and incredibly bad weather.
Carolina knows they have a guy capable of getting them over the finish line. They just have to give him more opportunities to do just that moving forward.