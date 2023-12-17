4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance vs. Falcons in Week 15
How did QB1 fare in his latest divisional battle?
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young impressed
Bryce Young was fighting two opponents during Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium. These were the opposing team and the adverse weather conditions that descended on Charlotte in good time for the clash.
Young struggled to get into a rhythm early. It was difficult to see anything besides the lashing rain for the most part. This meant the signal-caller had to pick his spots more effectively and protect the football. Something he accomplished relatively well despite the obvious challenges.
There were some nice moments from Young. His accuracy was improved. There was better pocket navigation than in previous weeks. He managed to make some eye-catching throws when opportunities arose.
Gaining any positives from this game was going to be a tall order. The rain was unrelenting from start to finish. But when Young puts on the film and examines his contribution, there will be far more good than bad to take away.
Young now has three more games to get through before bringing the curtain down on his rookie campaign. The Heisman Trophy winner's performance indicates he's still fighting with everything in his being. For once this season, there was something to show for it.