4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance at the Jaguars in Week 17
How did QB1 fare in his final road game of 2023?
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's frustrating first half
It was a frustrating first half for Bryce Young, The Jacksonville Jaguars set out to limit the running game, which complicated matters. They also disguised coverages and blitz packages far more effectively than what transpired during their heavy loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last time out.
This led to some miscommunication from the Carolina Panthers. Young was also sacked four times and failed to get anything going. His mood changed on the sideline, which resulted in visible disappointment and perhaps even a broken tablet for good measure.
The Jaguars managed to keep Carolina in check for the most part. Not having a kicking threat thanks to Eddy Pineiro's hamstring tweak during warm-ups didn't exactly help. That said, nothing particularly clicked for an offense that made considerable strides in Week 16 versus the Green Bay Packers.
This was unfortunately reflected in the statistics where Young was concerned. It's a good job Ejiro Evero's defense returned to their typical form to keep this one relatively close despite being shut out.
- 64.28 percent completion
- 41 passing yards
- 0 TDs
- 0 INTs
- 4 sacks against
- 68.2 passer rating (ESPN)
It was a work in progress with little in the way of offensive invention from the Panthers. Young tried to make things happen, but nothing seemed to go right during a forgettable opening two quarters in the Florida sunshine.