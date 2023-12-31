4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance at the Jaguars in Week 17
How did QB1 fare in his final road game of 2023?
By Dean Jones
One of those days for Bryce Young
Not many on the Carolina Panthers covered themselves in glory in this one. It was a stagnant offensive performance. Bryce Young didn't look like someone capable of putting together prolonged drives. His interception late on a throw intended for tight end Tommy Tremble was a fitting way to end such a disappointing display.
Whether the early hit knocked Young's confidence, we'll never know. There were clear timing issues with his receivers. Young was under constant duress, but that's not excusing the signal-caller in any way.
Young mustered just 112 passing yards after going for more than 300 during the previous outing. He was sacked six times and gained a lowly 53.1 passer rating as a result of his efforts. Back to the drawing board, so to speak.
The former Alabama sensation knew he wasn't playing well. Young cut a forlorn figure on the sidelines. He tried valiantly to motivate himself and others around him. But the contest was over from a long way out.
Put this down as a bad day at the office. Young's not been this poor for weeks, which is something. Even if it raises the sense of urgency to finish the season on a positive note at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend.