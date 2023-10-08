4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance at the Lions in Week 5
How did Bryce Young fare in Week 5?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers need a rethink with Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers are 0-5 and looking like the worst team in football. They are the league's only winless franchise and look sapped of any of the preseason hope that was fed to fans by those in prominent leadership positions.
They are heading to the Miami Dolphins with a distinct possibility of being 0-6 at their bye week. Therefore, the ONLY thing that matters right now is Bryce Young's development.
Not wins. Not moral victories. Nothing else.
Young is their franchise player - the man Carolina thought enough of to sacrifice what could be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to move up and acquire. Failure is not an option, so the coaching staff needs to rethink their current approach because whatever they've done up to now hasn't worked.
This all starts by building confidence, and it looks like that might have to be a gradual process. Making Thomas Brown the permanent play-caller would help enormously given that hails from the Sean McVay tree and is a far more progressive thicker than head coach Frank Reich.
Trading away draft capital for immediate help via trade is not an option anymore, or at least it shouldn't be. Scheming things up more effectively with the weapons around is the only viable alternative, but Young must also hold himself accountable at all times and continue to be a willing learner.
There is much hard work ahead. But as previously stated, blaming all of Carolina's failings on a rookie quarterback with four career starts is asinine no matter how well C.J. Stroud is performing in Houston.