4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance vs. Packers in Week 16
How did QB1 fare in his penultimate home game of 2023?
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young between the numbers
While Bryce Young did struggle to connect on deep shots, there was a lot to like about his precision between the numbers. This is a quarterback's bread and butter more often than not. Especially when it comes to a rookie still trying to find his feet at the NFL level.
Young demonstrated impressive velocity and timing on his throws over short-to-intermediate routes. He managed to fit balls into tight windows. Some were caught expertly by his pass-catchers. Others were frustratingly dropped.
Again, this is all part of Young's development. The Green Bay Packers got into an early ascendency, which made life difficult. How the first-year pro responded was largely encouraging despite being off on a few occasions.
Many analysts were concerned about Young's potential complications when it came to seeing the field effectively and making throws over the middle. This was thanks in no small part to his height disadvantage. Thankfully for the player and the Carolina Panthers, it doesn't seem to be that much of a problem.
Of course, it's far from perfect. Young's distribution was sometimes wayward as reflected by his 46.66 percent completion success in the first half. He'll get better, hopefully with better options around him. For now, the flashes alone are enough to suggest the Panthers might have something.