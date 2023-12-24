4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance vs. Packers in Week 16
How did QB1 fare in his penultimate home game of 2023?
By Dean Jones
No quit in Bryce Young
It didn't look good for the Carolina Panthers heading into the game's closing stages. Instead of wallowing in more team failings, Bryce Young rallied the troops and mounted an unlikely fightback that resulted in the best statistical performance of his professional career so far.
Young got the ball moving with real urgency. He made some outstanding throws in clutch situations. His touchdown pass to D.J. Chark was astonishing. But it wasn't enough to prevent another defeat on home turf.
In truth, Young did everything he possibly could. He gave his team a fighting chance down the stretch. It hasn't been the case for most of 2023, but the defense didn't get the job done when it mattered most.
It's another loss, which is disappointing. However, the resolve displayed by Young in a high-pressure situation was pleasing. Even if the only thing that matters is the result.
One could place this under the valiant effort category. Young threw for more than 250 yards and two touchdowns despite an indifferent start to proceedings. He won't take much solace from that when push comes to shove, but one could argue it was a positive step in the right direction.
Even with barely any time on the clock, Young surged into field goal range. But they couldn't get another snap off.