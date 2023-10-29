4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance vs. the Texans in Week 8
How did QB1 fare against his good friend C.J. Stroud?
By Dean Jones
Another encouraging outing from Bryce Young
Bryce Young's growth is the most important thing above all else right now. The Carolina Panthers hoped for more during the summer before such a dismal start to the campaign, but this is the reality despite getting their first triumph of 2023 against the Houston Texans.
On this topic, the Panthers must have been thrilled by what they saw overall from Young yet again. He is rapidly ascending, showing no signs of the pre-draft concerns that saw criticism come his way, and certainly looks like someone who could lead Carolina to great fortunes in the short and long term.
Young eventually finished with 235 passing yards, one touchdown, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 103.6. This was in spite of getting sacked six times behind an offensive line that went through some complications - especially on the edge.
More importantly, Young came through in the clutch to ensure Carolina emerged from their Week 8 outing versus the Texans with a narrow victory. Something that looked like it might never arrive after being down for long periods.
This will do exponential good to the team's confidence. Although he probably didn't need it, this was a clear vindication about truly belonging in the NFL and finally getting the losing monkey off his back.
Young and the Panthers finally have some momentum. But one cannot look at how things are currently unfolding for the signal-caller with anything other than positivity right now.