4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance at the Titans in Week 12
How did the rookie get on in Week 12?
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's first-half flashes
It was another first half to forget at the Tennessee Titans. The Carolina Panthers couldn't seem to get anything going on offense and although their defense put up a decent fight of things, it couldn't prevent Frank Reich's men from going into the break down 17-3.
Bryce Young suffered more than most, as has normally been the case this season. There's no cohesion, no sound running game, no protection, and no consistent protection. It's the same old story.
Yet, there were some flashes of Young's capabilities. He made some eye-catching throws to Stephen Sullivan, D.J. Chark, and Jonathan Mingo in tight windows, which was a fleeting relief to another woeful performance from the Panthers overall.
There was another turnover when struggling left tackle Ikem Ekwonu got burned and Young coughed up a fumble when hit from behind. That's not ideal, but this one play was a microcosm of the struggles around the rookie quarterback in 2023.
The first-half statistics told their own story:
- 50 percent completion (8/16)
- 80 passing yards
- 0 touchdowns
- 0 interceptions (1 fumble lost)
- 1 sack against
- 11 rushing yards
- 64.6 passer rating (ESPN)
Flashes aren't enough. But it's the best Carolina and their long-suffering support can hope for in such torrid circumstances.