4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance at the Titans in Week 12
How did the rookie get on in Week 12?
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's resolve
Momentum has been hard to come by where the Carolina Panthers are concerned offensively this season. Almost every time it looked like quarterback Bryce Young might be trending upwards at the Tennessee Titans, the trajectory turned completely thanks to blown assignments or penalties from his teammates.
Costly infringements in the second half crippled what seemed to be good opportunities to gain a foothold in the contest. It's hard enough for the Panthers without constant cases of discipline issues hurting them, which is an indictment of coaching more than anything else.
Young is in a situation where everything needs to be perfect right now. Every individual needs to play flawless football with supreme execution to muster meaningful yardage, but the personnel isn't where it needs to be for such expectations to be managed.
All Young can do is keep fighting. One cannot dispute the player's resolve in the face of adversity, but it's hard to make anything happen when he's running for his life on almost every dropback.
The Heisman Trophy winner was filmed trying to motivate his teammates on the sidelines, even consoling left tackle Ikem Ekwonu in the midst of yet another turbulent afternoon at the office. Leadership is his most admirable trait, but it's evident some taking the field don't have the same inner fortitude as Carolina's man under center.