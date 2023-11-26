4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance at the Titans in Week 12
How did the rookie get on in Week 12?
By Dean Jones
What's the point in playing Bryce Young?
There comes a time when the Carolina Panthers have to admit defeat here. Bryce Young is in danger of getting seriously hurt behind pathetic offensive line production, so those in power should be looking at protecting their investment rather than trying desperately to selfishly improve their own fortunes of sticking around beyond the current campaign.
Simply put, it's time for the Panthers to at least contemplate the notion of sitting Young. This takes him out of the firing line and allows Andy Dalton to put himself in the shop window ahead of an offseason trade.
Some might not like it, but what's the alternative? Young's getting hit too much as it is with Ikem Ekwonu struggling on the blind side and an interior decimated by injuries - a concerning scenario that could lead to grave ramifications with one bad collision.
This thought was shot down by Frank Reich during the week. He wants to see things through and reports of Young's development being directly tied to the head coach's future indicate he'll remain under center, but the Panthers are 1-10 with no hope of salvaging anything from the 2023 season.
It's not a benching. It's looking at the bigger picture. If David Tepper and his team of incompetent decision-makers had done this sooner in their pursuit of building a contender, Carolina wouldn't be in this mess.
Young has done more than enough this season. The time to take a step back has arrived.